There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will go as far as where the two-time league MVP takes them and based on what he’s done so far in his tenure with the team, Milwaukee is going places for years to come.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added to his ever-expanding list of accomplishments in Bucks uniform Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls when he officially captured the franchise’s all-time assists title.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Paul Pressey for the most career assists in Bucks history. (3,274)

Giannis joins Kevin Garnett (Timberwolves) as the only players who currently lead a franchise in points, assists and blocks (since blocks became official in 1973-74).

The Greek Freak entered the Bulls game with 3,271 assists in his NBA career, needing just two more dimes to pass Pressey. Giannis Antetokounmpo would pass Pressey early in the contest, grabbing the Bucks assists crown with an assist for a Grayson Allen 3-pointer in the first period.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the Bucks all-time leader in assists, passing Paul Pressey 👏 pic.twitter.com/vLGHRGKJBM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

Antetokounmpo, however, was not able to finish the game, as he exited the court in the second quarter and did not return due to a wrist injury. Before he left, Giannis Antetokounmpo had two points to go with three assists and seven rebounds in only nine minutes of action.

The Bucks still got the job done despite missing Antetokounmpo for the most part of the game, with Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter teaming up to carry the load for Milwaukee. Lopez paced the Bucks with 33 points, while Carter had 22.