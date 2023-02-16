The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Chicago Bulls in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the United Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Bulls prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee has also turned in a solid season, with their 40-17 record good for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have dominated of late, currently riding an 11-game winning streak, and solidified the Bucks as one of the NBA’s best again. A deep playoff run seems imminent.

Chicago has been up and down, going 26-32, good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has had three separate three-game winning streaks in the new year, but have not been able to build on that momentum just yet. Injuries can be pointed to as the blame for inconsistency.

Here are the Bucks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Bulls Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -8 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +8 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 32.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The Greek Freak is shooting 54.0 percent from the field, while Chicago has limited their opponents’ shooting. Opponents have shot 47.0 percent against Chicago. Jrue Holiday leads the team with 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals per game, and ranks second with 19.5 points per game. Bobby Portis, who has spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, is averaging a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Portis is out with a knee injury. Milwaukee leads the league, averaging 49.2 rebounds, and 11th with 4.9 blocks per game. Brook Lopez has turned back the clock, averaging 14.2 points per game, his highest total since 2016-17. Lopez has also turned away 2.4 shots per game. Lopez’s 6.5 rebounds per game also rank third on the team.

Milwaukee has been pretty average on offense, averaging 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league. The Milwaukee defense has been suffocating, allowing just 111.8 points per game, which is seventh in the league. Facing a weak Chicago offense will present an advantageous matchup for Milwaukee.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 25.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 4.7 rebounds per game, which is fourth on the team. DeRozan will miss this one with a quad injury. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 24.1 points, and 4.1 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 11.4 rebounds and 17.8 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double.

Shockingly, Chicago ranks 19th in the league with 42.7 rebounds per game. Milwaukee ranks in the bottom half of the league in opponent rebounding. Chicago averages 7.6 steals per game, which ranks 10th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, also shooting 38.1 percent from behind the arc. DeRozan and LaVine are tied for second with 1.0 steals per game. Milwaukee has turned the ball over 15.1 times per game.

Chicago ranks fifth with an 81.3 free throw percentage, although Milwaukee has fouled their opponents the fewest times in the league. Chicago’s offense ranks 20th with 113.3 points per game, while their defense has been average, ranking 14th with 113.4 points allowed per game.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee should get through this one pretty easily.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -8 (-110), over 229.5 (-110)