Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant on both sides of the floor in Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. He scored 36 points on 12-for-26 shooting from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out nine assists, and blocked two shots in the overtime 131-125 Milwaukee victory. So when the Bucks visit the United Center on Thursday night to play Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and the Chicago Bulls, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Bulls

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown due to a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness), Jae Crowder (return to competition reconditioning), and Bobby Portis (right knee MCL sprain) will all sit out for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 46 appearances this season (all starts).

While Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the league right now, he’s not without his weaknesses, namely three-point and free-throw shooting. He’s shooting just 27.1% from behind the three-point arc and 64.6% from the charity stripe this season.

The Bucks should have no problem beating the Bulls on Thursday, regardless of if Antetokounmpo plays. After all, the Bucks are the hottest team in basketball, as they have won their last 11 games. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Bulls, the answer is probably.