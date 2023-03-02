Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have the hottest hands in the NBA Wednesday night, as they made it rain from behind the arc in their 139-117 thrashing of the Milwaukee Bucks at home. In fact, the Bucks successfully pulled off a 3-point shooting feat no one had ever done before in the history of the league.

“The @Bucksare the first team in NBA history to make 25 or more 3-pointers in a game without having a player make as many as 5,” according to OPTAStats.

Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, and AJ Green each drained four 3-pointers on 50 percent or better success rate from deep. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 31 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the floor, including a 3-for-4 performance from downtown. Pat Connauughton also sank a trio of triples, while Jamison Crowder, Jrue Holiday, and Jevon Carter combined for four treys.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All told, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks punched Orlando’s defense in the mouth for 26 3-pointers on 56 attempts. That’s an unbelievable 3-point conversion rate that underscores just how capable Milwaukee’s long-range shooting is. The Bucks walked into that Orlando game ranked No. 1 overall in the NBA with 16.6 3-pointers made per game on 38.6 3-point shooting percentage — third-best overall.

With that kind of shooting, it’s no wonder that the Bucks are also among the best in terms of effective field goal percentage. They don’t score a lot in the paint, relatively speaking, but they definitely have the weapons to wreak havoc inside.

The Bucks will look to sustain their form when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Satuday at home.