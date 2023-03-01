The Orlando Magic (26-36) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bucks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has won two of their last three but remains in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 56% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Milwaukee has won 15 in a row to propel them into first place in the East. The Bucks covered 60% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the second of three meetings between the conference foes. Milwaukee took a 109-102 road victory in earlier December.

Here are the Magic-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds

Orlando Magic: +9 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Bucks

TV: Bally Florida, Bally Wisconsin

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has been a fun team this year despite still being a year or two away from contending for a playoff spot. The young Magic struggle to score in the halfcourt but are sound defensively as they allow just 113.3 PPG – 16th in the NBA. They are especially stout against the three as the hold opponents to the seventh-lowest three-point shooting percentage in the league. Offensively, Orlando lacks outside shooting but they make up for it with their relentless attacking of the rim. As a result, the Magic draw a ton of fouls as they rank fifth in both made and attempted free throws per game. Additionally, the Magic are a sound rebounding team that does a good job keeping opponents off the offensive glass with their top ten defensive rebound rate.

Orlando’s offense is led by their pair of young forwards. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero leads the team with 19.9 PPG in addition to providing 6.6 RPG and 3.6 APG. The No. 1 overall pick has been as good as advertised in his inaugural season and is coming off one of the best games as a pro. In their win over New Orleans, Banchero scored 29 points and pulled down eight rebounds. After scoring 20 points in their previous matchup with Milwaukee, Paolo should be well equipped to produce tonight on the road.

With Paolo’s incredible rookie season stealing the headlines, the development of Franz Wagner has been a quiet story in Orlando this year. Make no mistake though, Franz is one of the best young players in the league. The eighth-overall selection in 2021, Wagner has improved his game up and down the box score this season. The 6’10” wing averages 18.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 3.5 APG. Additionally, he is highly efficient as a scorer where he shoots 49% overall and 37% from three. After a quiet night in Monday’s win, look for Franz to bounce back considering he dropped 25 on the Bucks the last time they met.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee finds itself in a historic stretch of Bucks basketball as they’ve won 15 consecutive games. That hot stretch has propelled them into first place in the East as the 2021 champs seem to be rounding into form at the right time. Milwaukee features an elite offense and defense as they rank fourth in points allowed and 13th in scoring. Defensively, the Bucks suffocate opposing offenses with their length and hold opponents to the lowest effective field goal percentage in the NBA. Offensively, the Bucks are loaded with shooters as they rank fourth in both made threes and three-pointers attempted. Additionally, Milwaukee is one of the best rebounding teams in the league thanks to their second-best rebound rate

Milwaukee is incredibly deep but at their core they play around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is having another incredible season in which he averaged 31.3 PPG and 12.1 RPG. He scored 34 points and secured 13 rebounds in their previous meeting with Orlando and should be up to usual tricks tonight.

The X-factor for Milwaukee tonight is big man Bobby Portis. Portis recently returned after missing a month due to an injury and has looked solid in limited minutes. For the season, the 6’10” forward averages 14.2 PPG and 9.9 RPG to go along with his 1.2 threes per game. Additionally, Portis was a key player in their earlier win over Orlando when he scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee is absolutely rolling right now and while the Magic have been frisky, they don’t stand a chance in a road matchup tonight. Ride the home favorites despite a near double-digit spread.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9 (-110)