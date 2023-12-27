Will Giannis play?

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but they may be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar is listed as questionable due to calf injury management, via the NBA's official injury report. The Greek Freak has managed to stay relatively healthy and last missed a game on November 15th against the Toronto Raptors, but the Bucks managed to win anyway.

Giannis was also dealing with a foot sprain only last week but that problem has cleared up. The calf issue sounds like a minor thing that he's been dealing with. The Bucks' franchise star is having a dominant campaign though, averaging 30.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 60.1% from the field. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the Association in scoring behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid.

The Bucks happen to be one of the best teams in the Association as well, going 22-8 with an impressive 16-2 mark at home. The duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is proving to be one of the best around. It's important to note that The Greek Freak was also questionable for Christmas Day against the New York Knicks but ultimately ended up playing as Milwaukee lost 129-122. That being said, it's definitely possible Giannis suits up here.

Despite that defeat, the Bucks are thriving, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. After visiting the Nets, it's off to Ohio to take on the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening. Hopefully, Giannis plays one or both of these contests because Milwaukee needs him to be at their best.