Giannis Antetokounmpo had a message after the loss to the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 129-122 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, but Giannis Antetokounmpo still took time to post a light-hearted message to the fans after the game.

“Merry Christmas! I hope everyone gets to spend some time with their loved ones this holiday season. 🎄🎅🏽” Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

Merry Christmas! I hope everyone gets to spend some time with their loved ones this holiday season. 🎄🎅🏾 pic.twitter.com/DDJhLT6SIV — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 25, 2023

The Bucks tried to storm back in late in the game against the Knicks, but it eventually was not enough. Milwaukee dropped to 22-8 with the loss. They are a game back behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference, and one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo had a solid game, despite the loss. He put up 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Damian Lillard scored 32 as well, while Khris Middleton scored 24. The trio scored a good amount, but in the end it was not enough.

As Antetokounmpo and the Bucks try to enjoy the holiday, they will gear up for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Then they will travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday before returning home from the current road trip to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

It will be interesting to see how the Bucks bounce back. It would be surprising if they do not. With Damian Lillard joining Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks are one of, if not the most talented team in the league.

Despite the loss to the Knicks, the Bucks are holding their heads high and enjoying the holiday.