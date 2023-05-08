New haircut, new Giannis Antetokounmpo? The Milwaukee Bucks went from being the favorites to win the NBA Championship to being mired in uncertainty in a flash. Their franchise star just added another question mark after chopping off most of his hair.

Antetokounmpo’s signature top-fade was one of the few things fans could still count on after a stunning upset by the Miami Heat in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Mike Budenholzer was relieved of his head coaching duties a week later. Key defensive piece Brook Lopez is a free agent. Giannis’ new look might be too jarring and send the city into overdrive.

Or maybe this big change could offer a glimpse into the Greek Freak’s mindset. Could this symbolize his intention to start fresh and charge back next season with a vengeance? That kind of radical commitment could appease those who were put off by Antetokounmpo’s “failure” soliloquy at the Game 5 press conference. On the other hand, extremely analytical people will interpret this as a sign of unpredictable behavior to come.

The 2021 Finals MVP and man largely responsible for pushing the Bucks past mediocrity will have a big decision to make on his future. If Giannis Antetokounmpo chooses to decline his $51.9 million player option after next season, he will be a free agent. The organization cannot afford to reach that point. That did not work out well for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder back in the day.

Just like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, it may behoove this superstar to test the open market. He will be just 29 and possibly command the biggest contract in NBA history. The Bucks have no time to lick their wounds. They need to immediately address their many concerns, starting with Giannis.

For their sake, hopefully a drastic change in hairstyle does not mean a drastic change of heart.