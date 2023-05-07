Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade continues to show his support for Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx, who remains hospitalized due to an undisclosed health condition.

Foxx has been on the headlines as of late after he was brought to the hospital earlier in April due to a “medical complication.” The lack of information about his health status has also raised fears and concerns about his condition.

Fortunately, recent updates revealed that Foxx is on his way to recovery despite remaining in the hospital. He is said to be “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

Wade, for his part, showed his love for Foxx on Sunday after hearing the latest reports on his condition. The NBA legend shared that the actor has been on his mind over the past couple of weeks, adding that he continues to pray for his speedy recovery.

“Thinking about and praying for the great Jamie Foxx,” the Heat icon wrote on Twitter.

It is unknown when Jamie Foxx will be discharged from hospital. Specific details about his health condition have yet to be revealed as well. The important thing, however, is that the 55-year-old seems to be on the right path to recovery.

Fans, his fellow celebrities and other personalities like Dwyane Wade have consistently sent their prayers and expressed support for Foxx throughout his latest battle. And sure enough, they are tuned in on any update when it comes to his status.

For those who missed it, Foxx recently broke his silence as he thanked everyone who has shown support. He wrote on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Here’s to hoping that Foxx gets released from hospital sooner rather than later.