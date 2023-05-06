Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the New York Knicks, ‘Bockers superfan and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his smile as he made a case for the Big Apple to be the next home of the Greek Freak.

Windorst reported on Friday that while the Knicks are heavily focused on their NBA playoffs showdown with the Miami Heat, they are at least “3 percent” keeping an eye on the Bucks situation after the firing of Mile Budenholzer. With plenty of changes coming to Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo’s extension talks coming up soon, Windhorst cast some doubts on the two-time MVP’s future.

As for Stephen A. Smith, being the Knicks fan that he is, expressed his belief that it’s highly possible that Giannis Antetokounmpo moves to New York. Aside from the fact that the ‘Bockers could shred some money to sign him, the veteran sports analyst pointed out that superstar players always try to get out of undesirable situations.

“If it ain’t LA, it’s New York. I don’t rule out the possibility of Giannis wanting to come to New York at all,” Stephen A. furthered.

Of course it’s hard to see Giannis actually leaving the Bucks. Considering how loyal he has been–not to mention the fact that he has nothing left to prove–it makes more sense for him to stay in Milwaukee.

Nonetheless, if he is seeking to play for a big market team while also maximizing his market potential, then the Knicks are a no-brainer. New York has been looking for its savior for a long time now, and Antetokounmpo could be that guy.