The Milwaukee Bucks have now won five straight games and it’s no coincidence that the winning streak has come at the same time that Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup. The former back-to-back MVP has looked great of late, but it seems that he hasn’t fully recovered from his knee injury just yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Clippers

The Bucks are scheduled to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and it seems that there’s a little bit of danger that Giannis ends up sitting out that matchup. This is after Antetokounmpo was listed on the injury report as probable to play due to a sore right knee.

By “a little danger” I mean maybe just a 1% chance. Giannis has looked fine in his previous appearances — while also being listed on the injury report with this same knee problem — and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to sit out on Thursday. Right now, all signs are pointing to Antetokounmpo being in the starting lineup against the Clippers.

Rookie MarJon Beuchamp is also probable to play, but Bobby Portis and Serge Ibaka are still sidelined.

The Clippers, on the other hand, don’t have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard listed on the injury report, so that’s obviously a very good thing. John Wall is out, though, with an abdominal injury, while Marcus Morris Sr. is questionable.

All things considered, we should expect a great matchup on Thursday as the Clippers look to put an end to Giannis and Co.’s hot streak.