Giannis Antetokounmpo got himself some much-needed rest on Monday with the Milwaukee Bucks off for the night. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for the former back-to-back MVP after coming off a jaw-dropping 50-point explosion in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Milwaukee returns to action on Tuesday, though, in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, and at this point, it’s no surprise that Antetokounmpo has once again popped up on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Hornets

According to the official injury report, Giannis is probable to play against Charlotte despite dealing with a sore right knee. This is the same injury that also had Giannis added to Sunday’s injury list, where he was also tagged as probable before the game. Well, he looked perfectly fine against a Zion Williamson-less Pels side, finishing with a 50-piece on 20-of-26 shooting. We expect more of the same from him on Tuesday against the lowly Hornets.

It is also worth noting that rookie MarJon Beauchamp is also probable with a knee injury, while Bobby Portis and Serge Ibaka remain out for the Bucks.

Milwaukee is the winner of four straight games and they will be looking to make it five in a row against the Hornets on Tuesday. Charlotte remains to be one of the worst teams in the league right now — they are 14th in the East with a 15-36 record — and the Bucks shouldn’t have too many problems against them. For their part, Milwaukee is currently third in the East and is now 2.5 games behind the league-best Boston Celtics.