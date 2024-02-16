Milwaukee is 3-7 in Doc Rivers' first 10 games as head coach.

It was another disappointing loss for the Milwaukee Bucks as they lost to the 20-36 Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night, 113-110. It was a sour way to head into the All-Star break for the team and star Giannis Antetokounmpo questioned the “want” of the Bucks to the media after the game according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“There’s so many things that we have to do in order for us to be better,” Antetokounmpo said. “And it starts with, we have to want it. We have to want it. We have to want it. Like, what can I — what else should I say? Do we want it, do we really want to win? Do we want to win?”

In the loss for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, recorded 12 assists, and collected four rebounds, but it was not enough to get by the Grizzlies. It has been a rough stretch for the Doc Rivers era as Milwaukee is 3-7 in the first 10 games under the former NBA champion.