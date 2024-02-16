Welcome to the team!

A lot of changes and shakeups do not seem bad for the Milwaukee Bucks. They have adjusted well to Damian Lillard and Doc Rivers entering the squad in just a few months. Now, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team wants to gun for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their best move? Get a versatile offensive presence who has a veteran mindset in Danilo Gallinari.

If Bucks fans thought the front office was done making moves, they'd be mistaken. Danilo Gallinari is headed to play for Doc Rivers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This move only proves one thing: they are going all in this season to get Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard a Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 14-year league veteran has struggled to stay on a roster for quite some time now. Just this season, he played for two teams already before making his way to the Bucks. With the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, he was able to produce 7.3 points on a 45.1% clip from all three levels of scoring.

A key component in any squad built around Antetokounmpo is shooters. Gallinari has knocked down 35.5% of his shots from outside so far this season. However, he was able to raise that number to a highly efficient 58.3% during his time with the Pistons. All of this firepower along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists allow the Bucks to get the scoring depth that they need. This move is definitely not the biggest in the past few weeks but it surely moves the needle for a contender.