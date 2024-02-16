Thursday night was one to forget for Milwaukee Bucks fans

Heading into the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks had one more game to go, and it was against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies. What was supposed to be a walk in the park, however, turned into one of the biggest upsets this season.

Behind 27 points apiece from GG Jackson and Ziaire Williams, the severely short-handed Grizzlies stunned Milwaukee, 113-110. Memphis lacked the services of 10 injured players, some of whom include Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and superstar Ja Morant, who won't be seeing action the entire season after undergoing surgery.

Of course, losing a game such as Thursday's didn't sit well for the Bucks fandom, who expressed their frustrations online.

Well, this coaching staff has a lot to try and figure out. The players have to do some soul searching over break. We all could use a break at this point and that sounds like my plan as well Everything will work out, one way or another, or maybe it wont, we’ll find out pic.twitter.com/VmTy26mE7m — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) February 16, 2024

Plenty of users brought up the newly hired Doc Rivers, who now holds a 3-7 record with Milwaukee.

GET DOC OFF MY TEAM BRO — 𝓹𝓱𝓸𝓷 ✭ (@HflPhon) February 16, 2024

Hate bringing it up but Bucks are 3-7 under Doc and it’s their worst 10-game stretch of the season — Law Murray ❤️‍🔥 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 16, 2024

Adrian Griffin watching the Bucks fall to 3-7 under Doc Rivers 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ltMh1OCbj9 — Elite Stupidity (@Elite_Stupidity) February 16, 2024

He's drawing Ls on that play board — InThrill (@inThrill) February 16, 2024

We all saw this coming — Blessing (@bless_gsw) February 16, 2024

Others were just outright disappointed at the result.

This is probably the lowest I’ve been on a Bucks team mid-season since before Budenholzer took over. Hopefully they turn it around after the break but there’s so much that feels like it’s going wrong, which is a shame because Giannis is better than ever. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) February 16, 2024

Brook completely blew that screen BTW, but Dame couldn’t score 30+ points against the G-league Grizzlies… — Matthew M (@Matt51282) February 16, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and dished out 12 assists while Damian Lillard followed with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Bucks.

During the fourth quarter, a late run by Memphis put the Bucks down nine with 49 seconds left. Still, Milwaukee fought as Malik Beasley hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the deficit to three. Unfortunately for Giannis and Co, disaster struck.

On a potential game-tying possession, a miscommunication between Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez resulted in a near-turnover and an off-balanced heave by Lillard as the final buzzer sounded. The shot was way off, giving the Grizzlies their upset win.

The Bucks have now lost seven out of their last 10 games. They may still be third in the Eastern Conference, but right now, the number-one seed Boston Celtics are moving further away, and the Bucks have plenty of work to do if they want to catch up.