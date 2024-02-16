Heading into the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks had one more game to go, and it was against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies. What was supposed to be a walk in the park, however, turned into one of the biggest upsets this season.

Behind 27 points apiece from GG Jackson and Ziaire Williams, the severely short-handed Grizzlies stunned Milwaukee, 113-110. Memphis lacked the services of 10 injured players, some of whom include Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and superstar Ja Morant, who won't be seeing action the entire season after undergoing surgery.

Of course, losing a game such as Thursday's didn't sit well for the Bucks fandom, who expressed their frustrations online.

Plenty of users brought up the newly hired Doc Rivers, who now holds a 3-7 record with Milwaukee.

Others were just outright disappointed at the result.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and dished out 12 assists while Damian Lillard followed with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Bucks.

During the fourth quarter, a late run by Memphis put the Bucks down nine with 49 seconds left. Still, Milwaukee fought as Malik Beasley hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the deficit to three. Unfortunately for Giannis and Co, disaster struck.

On a potential game-tying possession, a miscommunication between Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez resulted in a near-turnover and an off-balanced heave by Lillard as the final buzzer sounded. The shot was way off, giving the Grizzlies their upset win.

The Bucks have now lost seven out of their last 10 games. They may still be third in the Eastern Conference, but right now, the number-one seed Boston Celtics are moving further away, and the Bucks have plenty of work to do if they want to catch up.