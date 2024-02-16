GG Jackson will get shredded.

The past few games have not been good for the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers has not yet fully changed the system to the point where Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could thrive along with the other members of their squad. It was an opportunity that Taylor Jenkins' Memphis Grizzlies exploited as GG Jackson popped off.

The Grizzlies found their microwave in GG Jackson. He was able to lead the injury-riddled team to a massive win over the third-best team in the Eastern Conference. He has his shooting stroke mastered to a tee while also having good recognition of the schemes the Bucks ran to stop him. However, there was one thing he was not prepared for, Giannis Antetokounmpo's pesky antics, via Damichael Cole of Memphis News.

“I was telling him my core was not that strong yet. That stuff hurts,” the Grizzlies rookie said after the Bucks star continuously pinched him during the game.

This did not seem to bother Jackson's production for Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies. He knocked down 10 out of his 17 attempts from the field to score 27 points. He also got massive help from Ziaire Williams who also got 27 points while putting up four rebounds and four assists. Vince Williams Jr. was one person who also decided to have an insane night. The forward notched an 18-point double-double with 12 rebounds. He was three assists short of a triple-double.

The Grizzlies have a lot to work on. One of them is for Jackson to get all the core strength he needs to outhustle defenders and also avoid annoying players like Antetokounmpo.