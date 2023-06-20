Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely recognized as one of the best players in the NBA right now. Antetokounmpo is a terrific player, but he's also a terrific person. He's an incredibly respectful and thoughtful young man, as evidenced by his interactions with the media over the years.

As a reward for Giannis' kindness, the Professional Basketball Writers Association named him the 2022-23 winner of the Magic Johnson Award on Thursday, per a tweet from the PBWA's official Twitter account:

Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the PBWA's 2022-23 Magic Johnson Award, for combining excellence on the court with cooperation and grace dealing with the media and fans. Details: pic.twitter.com/hHIlHI1JXW — The PBWA (@ProHoopsWriters) June 20, 2023

“Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has won the 2022-23 Magic Johnson Award, which honors the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today.”

Antetokounmpo, 28, has played ten years in the NBA, all as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, 3.9 turnovers, and 3.1 personal fouls per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native shot the ball struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his — Antetokounmpo's 27.5% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2018-19 season.

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks came up short of their goal of a championship in the 2023 playoffs. They lost in five games in the first round to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat. So here's to hoping that Antetokounmpo will be as motivated as ever next season and leads the Bucks to an NBA title in the year 2024.