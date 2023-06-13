NBA legend Jerry West has been around the game since the 1950s. Yet, even with even seven decades worth of basketball knowledge and experience, the Los Angeles Clippers front office executive has never seen a player like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Something about Giannis [Antetokounmpo] that attracts me to him,” West says.

“I've never seen a player like [Giannis] in my life. You look at him and you say, ‘Oh my gosh if this guy could shoot a little bit more consistently, particularly free-throws,' I love him as a player. If you watch their team, they follow him… He has some extra juice inside of him.”

“He's a great guy and he just plays the game.”

Antetokounmpo already has quite the impressive resume, amassing seven All-Star selections, five All-Defensive selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, two Most Valuable Player awards, an NBA championship and an NBA Finals MVP award at just 28-years-old.

While standing tall as a true 7-footer, Antetokounmpo has an outstanding blend of athleticism, playmaking, finishing ability and defensive tenacity, allowing him to be one of the most dominant players in the league. In fact, due to the ever-shifting hierarchy at the top of today's NBA pantheon, Giannis could be the top player in the NBA on any given day.

Falling short in the 2023 NBA Playoffs when the Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in First Round gentleman's sweep, a healthy Antetokounmpo will be looking to bounce back next season. However, while his back may just have impacted his performance in April, his free-throw shooting — as West alluded to — is a glaring weakness.

A career 70.8 percent free-throw shooter, Giannis would go 10-23 from the charity stripe in Game 5; a two-point loss for the Bucks that led to their elimination.