On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks officially punched their ticket to the final round of the Emirates NBA Cup tournament with a thrilling win over the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas, Nevada. Giannis Antetokounmpo was far and away the best player on the court during the matchup, making huge plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch to help seal the victory for the Bucks.

While the game on the court was entertaining, many were critical of the apparent lack of energy from those in the crowd throughout the matchup, and Antetokounmpo seemed to echo those sentiments after the game, referencing a trip he made to the EuroLeague Final Four recently.

“That was my first Final Four in Berlin this year. Obviously, the atmosphere there is a little bit different with the crowd of Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce, and Real Madrid. It's kind of different,” said Antetokounmpo, per BasketNews.