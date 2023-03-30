Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

There’s no doubt LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go down as two of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo is aware of the standard set by the two all-time greats.

It would be one thing if the praise for James and Durant was coming from the fans, but it’s another when the person showing respect is a two-time league MVP and NBA champion in his own right.

Giannis Antetokounmpo understands James and Durant are in the latter years of their respective careers, and in an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, he urged the fans not to take what they’re seeing from the pair for granted.

“Never. He’ll be out of the league and people will say, [in a crying voice] ‘LeBron is gone.’ Appreciate him, appreciate KD while he’s here. I don’t take this job for granted so nobody should take me for granted.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One of the things that separates the good players from the great ones is the work ethic. There’s a lot of talent in the NBA, but the all-timers are known to be maniacal when it comes to mastering their craft. After that, greatness comes with the territory, which has the masses take those performances for granted.

James and Durant have set a bar from players like Antetokounmpo to reach for, and the Bucks superstar wants to continue setting that same standard (if not higher) for the ones who come after him. Being known in most circles as the best player in the league today is a great place to start.

A second title would also help, and with Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference standings, chances look good for Antetokounmpo to add to his own legacy.