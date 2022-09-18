Giannis Antetokounmpo just returned home to the United States after an ultimately disappointing end to his EuroLeague campaign with Greece. He had a lot of reason to celebrate, though, as his loving wife turned 30 on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar made sure to get his groove on.

It was a special occasion and a night for celebration so Giannis brought all of his swagger on the dance floor (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting groovy during his wife’s 30th birthday 😎pic.twitter.com/hx4u27GEqF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 18, 2022

A very happy birthday to Giannis’ better half, Mariah. The couple was clearly in good spirits as they showcased their dance moves to Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely knows how to have fun every now and again. However, what also cannot be denied is the fact that when it comes to basketball, this man is deadly serious. He treats his craft with the utmost respect, and the hard work he has put in through the years can be clearly seen in what he has become as a bona fide NBA superstar. He has a championship and no less than two MVP titles to show for it, too.

Giannis and the Bucks are going to be all business as well this coming season following their ultimately disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Milwaukee failed to defend their title last season, and they could be flying the radar a bit this year. This is exactly the type of position Giannis thrives in, and you can be sure that he’s going to be making a lot of noise again in 2022-23.