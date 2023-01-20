Milwaukee Bucks rookie forward MarJon Beauchamp is starting to turn heads with his play on the court alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he’s even earned the approval of an NBA legend in the form of former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade.

MarJon Beauchamp posted a photo of him with Wade on Twitter with a caption that read: “When one of ur fav players.. says he’s a fan of ur game 🙏🏽 appreciate it OG

@DwyaneWade”

Wade would subtweet that post, saying: “I love watching your in season improvement! That shows a lot about your work ethic and drive 🫡⚡️”

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is still undoubtedly the leader and the face of the Bucks on the court, young guys like MarJon Beauchamp could soon have a bigger role on the team. That will be very much welcome for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who selected Beauchamp in the first round (24th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft.

In 32 games played so far in his first season in the NBA, Beauchamp has averaged just 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and only 0.1 blocks per game, but he’s also playing just limited minutes for the Bucks. He should get better with more time in the pros and in the G League. The Bucks have recently assigned Beauchamp to their affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, in the G League.

With Khris Middleton coming back soon from injury, Joe Ingles, and Jordan Nwora on the Bucks roster, Beauchamp will continue to find it difficult to find big minutes, but his time to shine should come sooner than later. Dwayne Wade knows that.