After the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a barnburner in their season opener, a couple of significant marks were made involving big-man Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Adrian Griffin.

At the end of his post-game speech, Griffin was gifting the game ball to Antetokounmpo after he set the record for most career field goals in the Bucks' franchise history. The Greek Freak took the ball, bounced it once, and gave it right back to Griffin since it's his first win as a head coach.

“One announcement here, alright? Most field goals in franchise history ever, Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Griffin said as he handed the ball to the star Buck.

Giannis gave the game ball back to Griff. 🥹 Congrats on the first win as head coach! pic.twitter.com/EwoaYkn1tD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 27, 2023

As Antetokounmpo said “first win as a head coach” and gave the ball right back, the team proceeded to splash water on coach Griffin who had a big smile on his face. The water splashes were so fierce, it prompted Griffin to leave the locker room with laughter from everybody around him.

It was a memorable first game for the Bucks as newcomer to the team Damian Lillard shined in his debut scoring 39 points and recording eight rebounds. For Antetokounmpo, besides breaking the franchise record for field goals, he made 23 points and collected 13 rebounds.

Won't be the last field goal that Antetokounmpo makes for the team and especially not the last win for Griffin as the Bucks head coach as their next game is against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The schedule for Milwaukee starts comfortable as in their first seven games of the season, five of them are at home.