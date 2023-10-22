All eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks in the coming 2023-24 NBA season will be on their shiny new superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for obvious reasons. What's not immediately noticeable, especially for casual fans, are the other pieces on Milwaukee's roster like forward MarJon Beauchamp.

But let the Greek Freak add a little bit more hype to Beauchamp, who is someone the Bucks feel very confident about seeing taking a big step forward in the upcoming campaign.

“He’s definitely a big part of this team and he needs to know this. Not because I said it, because the whole team believes it, Antetokounmpo said of Beauchamp, per Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We need him to be great. We need him to be aggressive. We need him to make shots. We needed to go out there and take a leap.”

Boosting the Bucks' belief in Beauchamp was his excellent performance in the team's preseason finale win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Friday. In that game, Beauchamp knocked down seven of his nine attempts from the field, including four 3-pointers to help the Bucks score a 124-116 victory. In five preseason games, Beauchamp averaged 11.0 points and shot 44.4 percent from behind the arc.

MarJon Beauchamp could be an X-factor for the Bucks

The Bucks will go as far as where the tandem of Antetokounmpo and Lillard takes them, but if someone like Beauchamp manages to make a significant leap in his sophomore season, that will install Milwaukee as a much scarier group.

Beauchamp, taken in the first round (24th overall) by the Bucks in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged just 5.1 points in 52 games in his rookie year.