Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a sore left knee. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Atlanta Hawks, when he grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out ten assists in a Milwaukee win. The Bucks have struggled as of late without their best player, as they are fresh off back-to-back losses to the Miami Heat. And an unfortunate injury update indicates that the Greek Freak will miss even more time due to injury.

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as out for Monday afternoon’s game versus the Indiana Pacers, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. Serge Ibaka, Khris Middleton, and Joe Ingles will also sit out for Milwaukee, while Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday are both probable to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 35 appearances this season. As dominant of a season that Antetokoumpo is having, he still has some glaring weaknesses in his game, namely his free-throw and three-point shooting. He’s converting just 24.5% of his threes and 65.3% of his free throws, both percentages being Antetokounmpo’s lowest in years.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will have their hands full against a young and hard-playing Pacers team that has surprised a lot of people this season. But the Pacers will be shorthanded, too, as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will sit out with injuries to both his knee and elbow.