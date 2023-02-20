The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend was a smash hit, with the festivities ending with Team Giannis of Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo beating Team LeBron in the All-Star Game on Sunday to the tune of a 184-175 score.

Giannis Antetokounmpo surely is relishing the victory in the exhibition match, saying “Winner, winner chicken dinner!” while receiving the trophy at the conclusion of the contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t contribute much to his team, though. He only got two points and played less than a minute in the game, leaving the likes of Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers to do most of the heavy lifting. Tatum scored a game-high 55 points on a ridiculous 22-for-31 shooting, while Mitchell pumped in 40 points on 15-for-25 shooting. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard also played a big role for Team Giannis, as he came off the bench and fired 26 points, including the 3-pointer that gave the Bucks superstar’s team the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James met in the middle of the court after the game as well, with the former looking relived that he finally was able to beat The King in the All-Star game.

With the NBA All-Star Weekend now in everyone’s rearview mirror, it’s going to be back to business for Giannis Antetokounmpo and all the other stars, who will look to come up with a strong finish to the 2022-23 NBA regular season.