Last week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar retired with the Lakers but he began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks where he began racking up points. Current Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks franchise all-time scoring leader and now he’s close to passing him as the Bucks all-time leader in rebounds as well as per the Twitter page StatMuse. Not only that, but Antetokounmpo joined Kevin Garnett as the only two players to be a team’s leader in points, assists and blocked shots.

Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader in Points

Assists

Blocks

Free Throws Less than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. pic.twitter.com/I0pXoaktsa — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Paul Pressey for the most career assists in Bucks history. (3,274) Giannis joins Kevin Garnett (Timberwolves) as the only players who currently lead a franchise in points, assists and blocks (since blocks became official in 1973-74). pic.twitter.com/cmCF6jpx0h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 17, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Before he exited the game, however, he had passed Paul Pressey for most assists in Bucks franchise history. Antetokounmpo is only 440 rebounds away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most rebounds in Bucks history. Abdul-Jabbar grabbed 7,161 rebounds in Bucks jersey while Antetokounmpo currently has 6.721. There are 24 games left to play and Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 12.3 rebounds per game. At his current rate, he will surpass Abdul-Jabbar sometime next season.

Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level this season. Aside from being the current league leader in rebounds, he is also averaging a career-high 32.5 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. The Bucks are currently 41-17 and are on a 12 game win streak after beating the Bulls despite Antetokounmpo’s injury. They look like a serious threat to keep the Celtics from getting back to the NBA Finals.