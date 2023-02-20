Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out for the remainder of the NBA All-Star Game with a wrist injury. As James was giving handshakes to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone at the half, the injury probably isn’t too serious and is just a precautionary measure. James was voted in as a starter and was one of the All-Star Game team captains alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. James played a little over 14 minutes in the first half and he finished with 13 points, one rebound and four assists.

LeBron James is OUT for the rest of the All-Star Game due to a hand injury, per the TNT broadcast.pic.twitter.com/jZ43AYwoci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Here's the play where LeBron James hurt his wrist as he was trying to block this Pascal Siakam shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NyoCIuIWh7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

LeBron James isn’t the only star who is out for the remainder of the NBA All-Star Game. Fellow team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo was also ruled out for the remainder of the game. In Antetokounmpo’s case, he suffered a hand injury in the Milwaukee Bucks last game before the All-Star break against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo sitting out the second half is likely a precautionary measure and probably isn’t anything serious.

LeBron James (right hand contusion) is out for the second half, per the Lakers. Team LeBron will be without LeBron and Team Giannis will be without Giannis (wrist) — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 20, 2023

Antetokounmpo finished the All-Star Game with two points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

While it may disappoint fans hoping to see James and Antetokounmpo in the All-Star Game, both players have important upcoming stretches once the NBA season resumes. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are battling the Celtics for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings while James and the Lakers are trying to climb up from the depths of the Western Conference standings and make it to at least one of the play-in spots if not a playoff spot outright.

Neither player is slowing down anytime soon so it’s safe to say that fans will get to see them in the All-Star Game another time.