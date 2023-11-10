Giannis Antetokounmpo's electric performance during the Bucks game against the Pacers got social media users fired up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a clinic in the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference matchup against the Indiana Pacers. In the absence of Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak scored 54 points to go with 12 rebounds and three assists. His commanding performance had no shortage of epic reactions on X (Twitter).

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 piece for the Bucks has X on fire

By the time Antetokounmpo reached 50, he made 17 of his 21 shots and was shooting a blistering 94% at the free throw line. SportsCenter pulled out the perfect video analogy for his performance:

Giannis in Indiana after this game: pic.twitter.com/rSGvw8IB1S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2023

Many X users praised Antetokounmpo for the breakout performance with many calling him a “superhuman.” However, the Bucks superstar is also garnering criticism for losing the game. This was one fan's reaction to the superstar coming up short:

Giannis has 54 and is about to lose 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lfljrRsmRo — 𝐵 𝒮 𝐹 🤭 (@biasedsixerfan) November 10, 2023

Others asserted that Antetokounmpo did his part, implying that his teammates held just as much responsibility for the loss as him:

Giannis after scoring 54 and the Bucks lose pic.twitter.com/faesbOm8Qn — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 10, 2023

Regardless, the Indiana Pacers were determined to spoil Antetokounmpo's legendary night. The Pacers won the game 126-124 after a series of clutch buckets and defensive stops. Bennedict Mathurin was huge for Indiana down the stretch.

The 21-year-old played stifling defense and finished the night with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Of course, Tyrese Haliburton was a crucial facilitator during the game. He dished 10 assists to go with his team-high 29 points.

The Bucks needed all the help they could get with Damian Lillard being ruled out for the game. Antetokounmpo's monstrous performance has the NBA world in awe, but Milwaukee still needs its role players to step up for the team to remain successful.