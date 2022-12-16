By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.

However, Middleton has been far from his best in his return from injury, and he may have hit the lowest point of his career during the Bucks’ 142-101 defeat against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Khris Middleton scored a paltry three points on a putrid 1-12 shooting from the field to go along with four turnovers in the blowout defeat. Moreover, he was guilty of an egregious flagrant foul on Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and an airball in the third quarter that summed up what a night this was to forget for him. Nonetheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains confident in his co-star, saying that the 31-year old will be better as the season progresses.

“Khris is gonna be Khris, he’s going to find his rhythm. He’s a great player. He’s going to get easy looks and once he gets his rhythm he’s going to be a bad man. But obviously he hasn’t even played 10 games into the season. He’s going to find his rhythm. He’s going to be fine. He’s going to be great for us,” Antetokounmpo said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Many fans are prisoners of the moment, so this is definitely a timely reminder from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton has only played in six games this season, including a six-minute appearance against the Houston Rockets that was cut short due to an ankle injury.

Khris Middleton has definitely earned the benefit of the doubt. He has been incredible whenever the Bucks need him, especially during their 2021 championship run. It may take time, but fans should take after Antetokounmpo’s confidence and believe that it’s only a matter of time before Middleton rounds back into form.