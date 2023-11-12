Adrian Griffin is under fire after Giannis Antetokounmpo's tremendous effort resulted in a Bucks' loss against the Magic.

After starting the 2023-24 season strong, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a bit of a slump. The Bucks lost their second straight game to the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been incredible in the absence of the injured Damian Lillard. However, it has not been enough to stop the short-term bleeding. NBA fans on social media are blaming head coach Adrian Griffin for the Bucks' woes.

Bucks HC Adrian Griffin gets ripped after the loss to the Magic

Many fans have taken to X to vent their frustrations with Adrian Griffin. In short, some believe that Griffin's coaching has been the reason for Milwaukee's early struggles.

Several fans are calling for the head coach to be fired, while others simply want him to clean up his strategies:

Me to Adrian Griffin's defensive scheme pic.twitter.com/pQL8n0FWr0 — Lee (@bangosbucks) November 12, 2023

One user added, “Is Adrian Griffin going to swallow his pride and go back to the old defensive system? His current scheme is going to make or break him by Christmas.”

Is Adrian Griffin the reason for the Bucks' defensive struggles?

Understandably, the team has struggled after losing one of the best defenders in the league in Jure Holiday. Perhaps Griffin and the Bucks need time to gel before the defense can take its final form.

One Bucks analyst said that while Milwaukee can play better, they lost to two teams that have legitimate talent, the Pacers and the Magic.

Orlando had five players score in double-digits in their effort against Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo is hoping for a similar effort out of his team.

For the second game in a row, Antetokounmpo delivered a captivating double-double. After scoring 54 points and grabbing 13 rebounds on November 9th, the Greek Freek went for 35 and seven against the Magic.

Can the Bucks overcome their struggles and go on a winning streak?