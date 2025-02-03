Everyone has been going wild since Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, which is probably one of the biggest deals in NBA history. Players have been asked about the deal since it happened, and many are surprised, including Giannis Antetokounmpo who thought it was fake news at first. Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo seems to be a fan of the trade simply because it's putting European stars in the spotlight.

After the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Antetokounmpo had a hilarious quote about what he wants to see next.

“You know what I want? I want Luka to the Lakers, I want [Nikola] Jokic to the Knicks,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream. But again, I wish both teams the best of luck, wish all the players best of luck with their journey moving forward.”

European stars have been a major part of the NBA recently, and some of them are the best in the sport. Unfortunately, they are not in some of the big markets, such as New York and Los Angeles, but Doncic getting traded to the Lakers is a big step. Maybe in the future, European stars will go to those big markets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to Lakers-Mavericks trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo noted that when the trade was announced, he didn't believe that it was real.

“I thought it was fake news. It's insane,” Antetokounmpo said via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “This is the world we're living in. It's a business, you have to understand nobody's safe, nobody's safe.”

A trade like this definitely puts things into perspective when talking about players needing to have loyalty to the team, but the team can trade the player at any time. Antetokounmpo takes it as a life lesson.

“At the end of the day, I've said this in the past, you get evaluated every single day. You don't take nothing for granted. Being an All-Star, you don't take it for granted, Being able to go out there and put the jersey on and represent your team, you don't take that for granted,” Antetokounmpo said.

The trade shook up the NBA world, and everybody is waiting to see how Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis play on their new teams. Luckily for Antetokounpo, he doesn't have to worry much about the trade because he's in a different conference.