The Milwaukee Bucks are the one team that everyone is looking at, as there is a chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade from the team. It would seem like there are a lot of talks surrounding him, but as of now, the Bucks are letting it be known around the league that they are not trading him right now, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Bucks are not taking any calls on him. Teams that have inquired about Giannis have basically been told no, and there have been no trade negotiations to this point surrounding Giannis,” Siegel said.

Of course, that dialogue can change at any moment, but the Bucks are hoping that Antetokounmpo does not request a trade. There was always a chance that this could happen, especially when looking at how underwhelming the team has been this season.

Article Continues Below

Add to the fact that Antetokounmpo will miss the next few weeks due to injury, and things will probably get worse before they get better for the Bucks. That alone could get Antetokounmpo even more frustrated and want to leave as soon as he can.

There will be several suitors looking to acquire Antetokounmpo if he becomes available, but it will be interesting to see what the Bucks will want in return from teams. If they're looking to start fresh with the team, then asking for assets and young players will most likely be on their bingo card.

If they still feel like they have the chance to compete, they could ask for All-Star talent that helps them stay competitive in a wide-open Eastern Conference.