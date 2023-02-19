The popularity of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has waned immensely in recent seasons. At least for one night, Mac McClung put the event on the map once again. His jaw-dropping display even had Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry singing his praises.

All 4 of Mac McClung's dunks from the NBA dunk contest… all of them on the FIRST TRY 🤯pic.twitter.com/odnuzeRBSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

The Warriors star reacted to McClung’s standout performance with an homage to the Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard via Twitter:

“Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom,” Steph Curry said of Mac McClung. “Still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung”

McClung responded to the tweet with one of his own. It was one of many from NBA stars who were impressed by his NBA Slam Dunk Contest appearance.

Appreciate you goat. The dream is the journey 🙏 https://t.co/HRSVzXn9HU — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung was signed on by the Sixers on a two-way contract just days prior to the dunk contest. Judging by the fact that even Sixers team president Daryl Morey was hyping him up for winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, he’s likely earned himself at least a fair shake at some minutes, even if just in garbage time for now.

McClung has played in just two NBA games thus far, with both coming during the 2021-22 season. He’s grinded his way through the G League circuit and has excelled enough during his stint enough to get that NBA call-up. He’s shown Stephen Curry and the rest of the NBA world that he has the athleticism to make it in the league, now it’s about showcasing his talents during an actual game.

That is, until he returns for next year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest.