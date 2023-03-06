Giannis Antetokounmpo made all sorts of headlines on Sunday after his stat-padding controversy against the Washington Wizards. The NBA eventually rescinded Giannis’ 10th rebound, thereby adding more fuel to the flame of this much-talked-about issue. The Bucks return to action on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, and it should be an opportunity for Antetokounmpo to silence his haters. The problem is, the former back-to-back MVP has now popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

The good news for Bucks fans is that Giannis is probable to play. This is despite the fact that he’s currently dealing with soreness in his right knee. The probable tag bodes well for his chances to suit up against Orlando.

On the other hand, Jrue Holiday has also been listed on the injury report. The All-Star point guard is dealing with some neck soreness, and he has been tagged as questionable to play. Jrue played in both of Milwaukee’s recent back-to-back set, and the 32-year-old veteran could now be in line for a night off against the Magic.

Khris Middleton, however, was not on the injury report, so he should be good to go on Tuesday. Wesley Matthews and Goran Dragic are both listed as out.

As for the Magic, Jonathan Isaac and Admiral Schofield are both out. Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris, though, could suit up after both being listed as questionable.

If both Giannis and Holiday both end up sidelined on Tuesday, then the Magic could be in line for an upset against the second-seeded Bucks.