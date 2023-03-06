Giannis Antetokounpo had the NBA world buzzing on Sunday after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-111 win over the Washington Wizards. It wasn’t just his strong performance that caught the attention of basketball fans everywhere, though, but it was also because of the fact that Giannis decided to pad some stats at the end of the game to get his triple-double.

Even Portland Trail Blazers superstar caught wind of Giannis’ antics and the former could not help but react to what he just witnessed:

All Lillard could say was, “Lmaooo,” which in case you didn’t know, means that he was laughing his a** off as he watched this clip.

For those that haven’t seen it, here’s Giannis intentionally missing a last-second shot in order to secure a triple-double:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giannis just threw himself a rebound at the buzzer to get a triple double.https://t.co/seAh8ChWxh pic.twitter.com/nPgHIPTVAB — Wobmmanuel Quickley (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2023

Stat-padding is a significant issue in the NBA of late, and even reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic recently got called out by Kendrick Perkins in this respect. I can only wonder what Big Perk will say about Giannis’ antics here.

As for Lillard, his reaction is a bit cryptic. You really can’t tellif he’s criticizing Antetokounmpo or not. Whatever the case may be, though, what you can be sure of is that the Blazers star found it hilarious.

This is likely going to be a hot topic for the coming days. Gianins Antetokounmpo has already been criticized by social for his actions on Sunday night, while others have to the defense of the Bucks talisman. Obviously, this is a very polarizing issue.