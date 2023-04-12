A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East. This is not their first rodeo, and they have been in this position in the past. Giannis and Co. know what they will need to do to recapture the championship, and it is clear that they are taking their preparations seriously.

At this point, Giannis is already looking to a long playoff run ahead. He is confident that the Bucks are headed back to the Finals, and they are already preparing themselves — both physically and mentally — for this very eventuality:

“Try to get as ready as I can,” Giannis said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Obviously it’s going to be two long months, 28 games ahead of you, but at the end of the day, gotta – as much as you can – enjoy the game, each game take it a game at a time and see how it goes.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Antetokounmpo knows that it’s going to be a brutal grind ahead in the playoffs, so he’s now taking advantage of this week’s lull:

“There’s going to be days when you’re gonna leave the court a little bit banged up. But it is what it is,” Giannis said. “You get to go back home, rest, get some treatment, get ready for the next one. But now that we have a few days that we’re able to take care of our body and sleep, eat some good food, play with our kids, watch some Netflix or do what we gotta do, get some downtime, it’s always good for mentally and physically and hopefully can put me and my teammates in a good place and be ready for whenever we play and whoever we play.”

The postseason officially starts on Sunday for the Bucks. With the Atlanta Hawks winning Tuesday’s Play-In Game against the Miami Heat, the Heat are now awaiting the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors. The winner of the Bulls-Raptors game will then battle the Heat to determine which team will face Giannis and the Bucks in the opening round.