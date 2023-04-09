Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has as much right to lay claim to the 2023 NBA MVP Award as anyone.

Averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 55.3 percent shooting from the field, the Bucks are a league-leading 58-23.

That Milwaukee was able to accomplish that feat while missing three-time All-Star Khris Middleton for 48 games is a testament to their coaching, willpower, and talent as a collective. However, there’s no denying that the player carrying them to their success is Giannis.

An all-around player who is only player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game in consecutive seasons. A player that Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal — arguably as dominant a center as there has ever been — compares himself to.

Not usually one to laud his accomplishments, Antetokounmpo believes that he’s been the rightful MVP for the past five seasons, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Whether or not anyone agrees, what can be sure is that the decorated superstar is looking for his third this season.

“Look, I will never try to create a narrative about the work I put in and maybe that might hurt me because I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP,” Giannis says.

“Do I want a third MVP? Hell f–king yeah I want a third one,” he states bluntly.

“I am extremely competitive. I try to make my team successful. That’s what I get paid for.,. I’m very proud that I’m able to play at an MVP level because that means I’m making my team very successful. That’s the goal.”