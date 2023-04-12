A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were given a proper scare after Khris Middleton re-aggravated his knee injury earlier this month. This was the same knee issue that kept Middleton sidelined for a significant chunk of the regular season, and he has been dealing with this same injury for pretty much the entire year. The good news for Bucks fans is that their former All-Star now appears to be in line to be ready for the NBA Playoffs, which start on Sunday for Milwaukee.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer provided a key update on Middleton’s injury status after Tuesday’s practice. The 6-foot-7 small forward was not a full participant in practice on Tuesday. However, Middleton and the Bucks remain hopeful that he’ll be able to practice in full by the end of this week:

“He’ll do some individual work, get some weight room work and he’ll do more individual work (Wednesday) and then we’re anticipating and planning for him to practice on Thursday,” Budenholzer said, via Jim Owczarksi of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This should give Middleton enough time to be ready for Game 1 on Sunday. The 31-year-old sat out three out of Milwaukee’s last four games of the regular season, but it now appears that he should be good to go once the post-season kicks in.

At this point, the Giannis and the Bucks’ opponents in the first round have yet to be determined. The Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks, the Chicago Bulls, and the Toronto Raptors are all still vying for the final two seeds in the East.