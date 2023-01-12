Khris Middleton will miss his 13th straight game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. It’s been an injury-riddled season thus far for the All-Star swingman, but it seems like he’s now going to be back in the lineup again sooner rather than later.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer provided a timely update on Middleton ahead of Wednesday’s game. According to the veteran shot-caller, Middleton recently went through “significant 5-on-5 work” during Tuesday’s practice. Coach Bud described Khris’ activity to a practice session with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League, where Middleton recently spent time with recovering from injury.

Unfortunately, Budenholzer was unable to provide a firm timetable on Middleton’s return. However, the fact that he’s ramped up his activity of late means that he should be back in the mix for the Bucks soon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will definitely like this update. He’s been without the Robin to his Batman for a majority of the season, and having Middleton back should only boost Milwaukee’s chances of once again securing a top seed in the Eastern Conference.

It is worth noting that according to a previous report, Middleton is currently considering entering free agency this summer. He has a player option on his current contract for the 2022-23 season, and it seems as though the 31-year-old is now looking at the possibility of opting out of the deal. He’s been a fixture for the Bucks for the past several years, and it would be a real shame if he ends up walking away from the team during the offseason.