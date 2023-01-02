By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a bit of a slump lately, going just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Khris Middleton remains out with a knee injury and his absence has definitely played a part in their struggles. The forward already missed most of the campaign after recovering from wrist surgery and now, he’s dealing with another ailment. The latest update from head coach Mike Budenholzer is rather concerning as well, making one wonder when Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star will actually return.

Via Eric Nehm:

“Budenholzer said Khris Middleton did not practice today, but he did some individual work on the court, did some weight room work.”

“Asked if Middleton will be able to play in either of the Bucks back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, Budenholzer said, No, he won’t play.”

Middleton last suited up on December 15th. He’s only played seven times in 2022-23, averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 32% shooting from the field. The 31-year-old had yet to find a rhythm before getting injured again.

If the Bucks are going to make a title run later this year, Middleton needs to be healthy. It’s that simple. As the Greek Freak said last month when Middleton made his season debut, he’s their “closer”:

“I’m very excited to have Khris back,” Giannis said. “I’ve played 20 games without Khris. I miss my guy. He makes the game a lot easier for me. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s a big part of who we are. He’s a big threat out there. If not the best closer in our team. So just having him back with us — very excited.”

With Khris Middleton ruled out for the back-to-back, his next opportunity to suit up will be on Friday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.