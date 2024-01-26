Gilbert Arenas thinks the Milwaukee Bucks made a bad mistake in hiring Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be firing head coach Adrian Griffin after just a few months with the organization. While the Bucks hadn't necessarily been juggernauts with Griffin at the helm, they still had the second best record in the entire NBA under his leadership and looked poised to bounce back from last year's epic postseason flameout.

It didn't take long for the Bucks to decide on who would be Griffin's successor, as the team recently announced they would be hiring veteran head coach Doc Rivers to take over the reins.

Now, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is taking to his Gil's Arena Show podcast to cast serious doubt over the hiring.

“Do you know his resume?” wondered Arenas, via @big_business_ on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Like, what the f*** has he actually done?… he's coached the most Hall of Fame players in NBA history… he's coached that much talent and only has one championship.”

Indeed, 16 years have passed since Doc Rivers won his only NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Since then, the former Atlanta Hawks guard has become more synonymous with record-setting postseason collapses rather than prosperity, despite coaching several otherworldly talented teams, as Arenas mentions.

Still, the man does know a thing or two about basketball, and it's not crazy to think that he could unlock a new dimension of this dynamic Bucks roster.

The Bucks next take the floor against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 26.