It was hard to ignore the Bucks jovial mood ahead of their game with the Cavs just a day after the team fired their head coach Adrian Griffin.

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the world when they fired their rookie head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, despite the fact he had led the team to a 30-13 record, which was good for second place in the Eastern Conference, though his first 43 games in charge. There was clearly quite a bit of internal friction, and on Wednesday night, the Bucks did not look like a team that missed their departed head coach.

On the court, Milwaukee picked up a solid 126-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was their actions before the game that caught fans' attention. Just a day after moving on from Griffin, Bucks players were dancing around on the court ahead of the action, clearly in a happy mood, and it all but confirmed that disconnect that reportedly existed between himself and his team.

It's certainly no crime to have fun in the NBA, and while people may be looking into this simple clip too much, it's tough to ignore the context of the situation. Rather than being a bit upset about losing their new head coach in Griffin, the entire Bucks squad was bouncing around before the game without having a second thought about their deposed coach.

This was obviously a move Milwaukee felt they had to make, and it looks to be one that the team is in full support of. The Bucks picked up a victory in their first game without Griffin, although it's not as if they were losing when he was in charge. Either way, Milwaukee will now anxiously await the arrival of their new head coach Doc Rivers with hopes that he can help solve the internal problems that Griffin created in such a short amount of time.