The Bucks star looks rejuvenated, and it might be due to the team's head coaching change.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a seismic change on Tuesday when they relieved Adrian Griffin of head coaching duties. Shortly after, the Bucks finalized the hiring of Doc Rivers in Griffin's place. And it seems as though getting Rivers' services has already breathed new life into Giannis Antetokounmpo and company even though the veteran head coach wasn't on the sidelines yet during the Bucks' 126-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

It was the Bucks' big three of Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton who came to play in their huge win over the streaking Cavs. The three combined for 87 of the Bucks' 126 points, with the Greek Freak leading the way with yet another triple-double — a 35-point, 18-rebound, and 10-assist masterclass.

In fact, this latest triple-double is already Giannis Antetokounmpo's fifth in the month of January in 10 Bucks games he has played in. Per StatMuse, this is Antetokounmpo's career-high in triple-doubles in a single month, surpassing his previous high of three which he tallied back in March 2021.

Antetokounmpo has always been one of the best stat-sheet stuffers in the NBA among his contemporaries. He is the league's preeminent bulldozing force, a 7'0 ballhandler who can get to the rim at will. The sheer attention he draws in the paint allows him to feed his Bucks teammates for easy buckets, while his size makes him a huge factor on the glass as well. All of these ingredients add up to create a triple-double machine, which is what the Greek Freak is becoming.

Of course, the Bucks star already tallied four of those triple-doubles in January with Adrian Griffin still at the helm. That makes it an even more incredible feat. According to analysts, Giannis Antetokounmpo has grown to distrust the system Griffin has in place, so for him to continue flourishing nonetheless is a testament to his unmistakable talent.

Doc Rivers may not have the best reputation these days due to his troubling pattern of playoff failures, but Rivers knows how to handle star talent. Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers helped coach Joel Embiid to an MVP trophy. Can he do the same for Antetokounmpo as he begins life on the sidelines as the Bucks' newest head coach?