The love triangle surrounding Damian Lillard continues. Just days after Lillard's ex-wife mocked rapper GloRilla due to the latter's DUI arrest, GloRilla fired back with an Instagram story. In the short clip, the rapper was seen showing off a custom-made jersey that read “GloLillard” at the back. (per Hip Hop Ties)
Glorilla responds to Damian Lillard’s ex-wife posting her mugshot the other day by wearing a “GloLillard” jersey 😭 pic.twitter.com/gazfpoDOxV
— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) April 21, 2024
It all started when GloRilla let the public know that she was interested in the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. Posting a picture of herself with Lillard during this year's All-Star Weekend, the rapper added a caption that said, “Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.” She immediately followed it up with a comment that added more flavor to the whole thing.
“Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”
GloRilla was even asked by Shannon Sharpe about her crush on Lillard. Appearing on Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, the musician gave a cryptic answer on the entire situation.
“You shot one of those Steph Curry shots. Did it go in?” Sharpe asked, referring to GloRilla's post.
“The halfcourt shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon end,” GloRilla replied.
. @GloTheofficial On Shooting Shot At @Dame_Lillard & Telling His Ex-Wife She Can’t Whoop Her@ShannonSharpe: “You shot one of those @StephenCurry30 shots. Did it go in?”
GloRilla: “The halfcourt shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon end.”
SS: “It went in.” pic.twitter.com/CoMGsDnQM7
— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 3, 2024
All of this didn't well with DameTime's estranged wife, Kay'La Lillard — and she found an opportunity to respond days ago. This past Tuesday, GloRilla was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia. (Kay'La) Lillard then posted a mugshot of GloRilla in an attempt to mock the rapper.
This all resulted in the “GloLillard” jersey that's currently being talked about. Even Evan Turner himself seems to be enjoying the entire situation.
“The GLOLillard jersey is actually a wavy touch. My dawg's legend has grown even more,” Turner tweeted.
Damian Lillard and the Bucks as of late
Right now, the playoffs are underway so it's best that Damian Lillard shuts out all the off-court drama. The Bucks are currently facing the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. It'll be an interesting matchup, especially with the game-ball fiasco that occurred between both teams during the regular season.
This first-round series emerges from a roller-coaster season on Milwaukee's end. The Bucks may have entered the playoffs as the third seed, but they've had concerning performances recently. In the team's last 10 regular season games, they've only won three. This was highlighted by a four-game losing streak in early April, where Milwaukee fell to bottom-of-the-barrell teams such as the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nevertheless, the Bucks are one team that should never be counted out. Led by Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee boasts one of the most formidable offenses in the league. The team's 119 points per game is the fourth-highest among all NBA squads. In addition, the Bucks sink 14.2 three-pointers per game – fifth best in the league. They also rank seventh in field goal percentage (48.7%) and eighth in field goals made per game (43.1).
However, it seems like losing Jrue Holiday during the offseason may have affected the team's defense. Milwaukee's 115.0 defensive rating ranks in the bottom half of the league (19th). The Bucks also allow 43.2 opponent field goals and 116.4 opponent points per game — 21st in the NBA in both categories.
If the Bucks want to make it far this postseason, then they'll need to step it up on the defensive side of the ball.