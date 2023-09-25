Hakeem Olajuwon has spoken out on working out with Giannis Antetokounmpo, after the former Rockets' legend and the Bucks' star joined forces during the offseason. Antetokounmpo revealed the plans a couple of weeks ago, while earlier this week footage emerged of the supremely talented duo in the gym together.

Speaking after the workout, Olajuwon could hardly have been more effusive in his praise for the two-time MVP.

“It's amazing when you see a guy like Giannis,” Olajuwon began, “still looking to improve and take his game to another level. That just says a lot about him, his work ethic and his determination, to be the very best he can be. I was very honored to be working with him and it was so much fun and joyful because we have the same background, his parents from Nigeria. We discussed a lot of things, basketball and not basketball. It was very nice.”

Olajuwon, of course, is well-versed in what it takes to consistently compete at an elite level in the NBA for an extended period of time, something Antetokounmpo is no doubt looking to do ten years into his career at the top level. Olajuwon played a massive 19 seasons in the NBA, the first 18 of which were in Houston, and his longevity is highlighted by the fact that he made his 12th All-NBA appearance in his 16th season.

Olajuwon also happened to be one of the greatest post players in the game's history. For all of Antetokounmpo's offense capabilities he does have a couple of notable flaws, and what he can do with his back to the basket is one of them, and he would no doubt have been hoping to soak up a little of Olajuwon's post savvy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's insatiable desire to improve is no secret, and have played a major role in his development from a skinny kid drafted with the 15th pick in 2013, to perhaps the best player in the league over the past few years. Hakeem Olajuwon's comments after their workout only serves to validate that fact, and Bucks fans will no doubt be hoping that translates to another deep playoff run for Giannis and the Bucks in the upcoming season.