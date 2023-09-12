Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been one of the best players in the league, but his insatiable drive to improve is well-documented and his latest attempt to take his game to another level will include one of the greatest to ever do it. Speaking on the 48 Minutes podcast, Antetokounmpo revealed his plans to head to Houston to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon in the lead up to the 2023-24 season.

Antetokounmpo has publicly stated his preference not to workout with active NBA players, but former stars are certainly not off the table. Olajuwon joins a list of training partners of The Greek Freak which already includes Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

Olajuwon, of course, played a casual 18 seasons for the Houston Rockets, compiling a resume which included two championships, two Finals MVPs, a league MVP, 12 All-Star appearances and 12 All-NBA appearances. Aged 28, Antetokounmpo is on his way to a similarly decorated career, and will be hoping that Olajuwon's offensive prowess, particularly in the paint, will help to add a few extra strings to his bow.

This new workout partnership will be the culmination of a significant offseason for Antetokounmpo. In his own words, he's been “quietly grinding all summer” in preparation for the 2023-24 season, in which he and his Bucks team will attempt to make amends for an ignominious end to the season prior which saw them lose to the Heat in the first round despite finishing on top of the Western Conference. He also underwent a knee procedure in the wake of that defeat.

With a little over a month to go until the 2023-24 season begins, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be back to full fitness. And with a new workout partner to boot, he'll be looking to once again lead the Bucks back into championship contention.