Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is 32-years-old and a 14-year NBA veteran.

However, while other players are looking to extend their careers by playing long past their prime, Holiday seems like he wants to go out while at the top of the game. At least, one could argue that those are his intentions, as earlier this season, Holiday revealed to Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast that he plans to retire when his current contract with the Bucks expires (h/t NBA University).

“It’s funny [because] my wife had this conversation,” Holiday says. “I think it was two days ago, she was like ‘Are you serious after this contract. Like, are you serious about retiring?'”

“I’m like ‘Yes. Like I feel very strongly about it.'”

Per the @pointforward podcast, Jrue Holiday plans to retire when his contract is up in 2 years. Iggy: “When you done?” Jrue: “…’are you serious, after this contract, are you serious about retiring?’…I feel very strongly about it.” pic.twitter.com/jgHyr5wPFN — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holiday has two seasons remaining on his contract with a $38.7 million player option for the 2022-23 season. With projected career earnings of $257 million, Holiday might certainly feel comfortable retiring from the NBA in the 2025, especially with he and his wife Lauren Cheney Holiday having two young children.

In terms of his on-court accomplishments, Holiday has been named an All-Star selection twice and four-time All-Defensive selection while starring for the Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers. Selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Sixers after an All-Freshman season at UCLA, Holiday is one of the better talents to have ever graced the league.

In fact, Holiday is the Pelicans’ all-time leader in 3-point field goals (628); ranks second in the Pelicans’ history in career assists (2,833); ranks third in Pelicans’ history in career steals (638); and fourth in Pelicans’ history in career points (7,321).

He also won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021.