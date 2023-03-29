The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Indianapolis to square off with the Indiana Pacers in this Eastern Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

With seven games remaining, the Bucks are holding strong at the top of the Eastern Conference. They are 54-21 and have a 2.5 game lead over the Boston Celtics. The game Wednesday night will conclude their four game road trip. They have won seven of their last ten games, and four of their last five. Milwaukee was able to walk away with a win Monday night in Detroit. It was a little closer than the Bucks wanted after entering the fourth quarter with a four point lead, but they were able to finish strong and come away with a 126-117 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play, but Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter all scored over 20 points.

The Pacers need to string together some wins if they want to make the play-in tournament. With a record of 33-43, Indiana sits 3.5 games back of the tenth place Chicago Bulls. The Pacers have been struggling lately winning just 4 of their last ten games and dropping their last three. Indiana hosted Dallas in their last game and lost by 23 points. Tyrese Haliburton sat out, but Bennedict Mathurin picked up the slack with 26 points while T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with seven assists.

These two teams have played some high scoring games this season. Milwaukee has taken two out of three, but Indiana won most recently.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pacers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +11.5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee has listed Giannis as probable for the game, so they will have him back. The Bucks are a better team with Giannis on the floor. With him, they have a record of 44-15. Without him, they are just 10-6. The impact Giannis has is massive, and having him on the floor is reason enough to believe Milwaukee will win this game easily.

Speaking of injuries, the Pacers will be without Haliburton once again. He leads Indiana in points and assists. The Pacers are 5-15 when Haliburton does not play and they score less points per game while giving up more points. Joining Haliburton on the bench will be third leading scorer, Buddy Hield along with Chris Duarte. Myles Turner leads Indiana in rebounds and scores the second most points per game for them. He is questionable for the game.

Based on the health of the teams alone, Milwaukee should not have a problem blowing out Indiana.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana is a much better team when playing at home. 19 of their 33 wins have come in their home arena. The Pacers average 118.2 points per game at home compared to just 113.2 on the road this season. Indiana needs to take advantage of the Bucks defense in this game if they want to keep it close. Milwaukee has given up 117.2 points per game in their last ten.

Although Indiana can possibly be without their top three scorers, Bennedict Mathurin is playing. He put up 26 points last game without Haliburton and averages three more points per game without him on the floor. The Pacers need Mathurin to step up in this game, along with T.J McConnell if they want to keep this close.

14 of Milwaukee’s 21 losses have come on the road this season. Indiana needs to use their home court advantage in this game.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are dealing with injuries to their best players. Everytime Giannis plays, he leaves everything on the floor. The Bucks should roll throught this game with ease.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Bucks -11.5 (-110), Over 237 (-110)