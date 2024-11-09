After last night's 22-point loss to the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks are now 2-7, which is among the worst records in the NBA. And while some have to come to the defense of the Bucks, even Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, Doc Rivers' former Boston Celtics players, aren't giving their former coach an out for his team's poor play.

Last season, Rivers replaced first-year coach Adrian Griffin, who the Bucks fired despite a 30-13 record. With Rivers at the helm, Milwaukee went 17-19 and was ultimately bounced by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs following a season-ending injury to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There was hope that Rivers would be able to find some success this season, considering he would have training camp and the preseason to help his team prepare, unlike a year ago. However, despite Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's strong play, the Bucks have been unable to string together wins so far this season.

After a season-opening win vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, who are now tied for the worst record in the NBA, the Bucks lost six consecutive games before rebounding against the Utah Jazz, the team Philadelphia is tied with at the bottom of the league.

Kevin Garnett says Bucks not ‘responding' to Doc Rivers amid 2-7 start to season

With wins only against teams with a combined record of 2-14, it's clear why Garnett and Pierce, who won the 2008 NBA Championship with Rivers as their Celtics head coach, would be pessimistic about the Bucks, as well as Rivers' future in Milwaukee.

“Things ain't looking good, I’ll tell you that,” Pierce said on ‘KG Certified'. “‘Cause you bring Doc in — you replace Adrian Griffin — you bring Doc in because you feel Doc can get you over the hump.”

“They not responding to him, P,” Garnett said.

While Pierce tried to excuse some of the Bucks' troubles by mentioning the absence of Khris Middleton, Garnett shut that down.

“Middleton does not take up this much. I don't want to hear this s–t. Get the f–k out of here,” Garnett said. “You got Dame and you got Giannis doing what they can, bro.”

Pierce also mentioned that, in addition to the fact that they're losing, the Bucks have lost to teams not expected to be contenders.

“It’s disturbing who you’re losing to too. You can’t lose to Brooklyn and Chicago,” Pierce said.

“These teams are playing harder than you,” Garnett interjected. “Let’s keep it 100: these teams are playing harder than you and you don’t want to hear that. You know what, it’s on everybody. It’s on Giannis, it’s on Dame, it’s on the supporting cast, Brook Lopez. But see, it’s on Doc too, though. You’ve got a staff, everybody’s preparing.”

“Everybody's got to be held accountable,” Pierce said.

While it seems unlikely the Bucks would fire Rivers, who has reportedly gained influence in front-office decisions since being hired in January. However, if Milwaukee keeps dropping games, it is possible the Bucks would make such a drastic change, especially since the team is hamstrung in what roster moves it can make by the second apron.

Fortunately, only two teams in the Eastern Conference have winning records: the Boston Celtics and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. As a result, the Bucks, despite being tied for 13th, are only 2.5 behind the Knicks, who are currently in third place.

After a tough matchup vs. the Celtics tomorrow, the Bucks would seem to have a relatively straightforward three-game stretch next week; Milwaukee hosts both the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons before visiting the Charlotte Hornets.